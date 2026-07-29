2026 Top Moment Selected

Published on July 29, 2026 under League One Volleyball (LOVB) News Release







After months of voting, the fans have spoken and named Jordan Larson's double-double as the best moment of the 2026 LOVB season.

In the home finale of the season, a five-set match against Austin, Larson posted a double-double that would be a career night for most - 19 kills, 20 digs and a .417 hitting percentage.

That electrifying performance not only clinched the fan vote but underscored Larson's lasting impact on the league and clinched the 2026 LOVB Best Outside Hitter title.

2026 BEST MOMENT

She's Back! Jordan Larson Returns

Four-time Olympic medalist Jordan Larson is returning to play for LOVB Nebraska in the 2026-27 LOVB Pro season, extending the career of one of the sport's all-time greats!

At 39, Larson remains a force- she finished the 2026 season sixth in the league with 267 points, fifth with 234 kills and tied for fourth with 15 aces.

Recently, The Governor sat down to talk about her decision to return to pro volleyball.







League One Volleyball Stories from July 29, 2026

2026 Top Moment Selected - LOVB

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