2026 Ron Newman Cup Playoffs Format Announced

Published on November 24, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







The Major Arena Soccer League has announced the 2026 Ron Newman Cup Playoff format. The season, consisting of eight teams in a single table, kicks off Friday, November 28, 2025, with the final regular season game on Sunday, March 29, 2026.

The top six teams in the table will qualify for the 2026 Ron Newman Cup Playoffs. The top two teams will each receive a first-round bye.

Playoff Format

Top six teams will qualify for the 2026 MASL playoffs based upon total points at the conclusion of the 2025-26 MASL regular season.

Teams will be seeded 1-6 based upon total points and will continue to have that seed throughout the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals.

Quarterfinals

Each quarterfinal and semifinal series will play a home and home series with a third game played as a knockout game if tied one win each at the end of the second game.

#4 Seed v #5 Seed

#3 Seed v #6 Seed

Semifinals

#1 Seed vs Winner #4 v #5

#2 Seed vs Winner #3 vs #6

MASL Ron Newman Cup Championship Series

This will be a best of three series with the two winning Semifinal teams. Once qualified, the teams will decide with the league office on a full Game 3 (if needed) based on available arena dates. If the dates are not available and teams do not agree, the series would then move to a Knockout game (Game 3) if tied in the series after Game 2, to be determined prior to the start of the series.

MASL Shield

The MASL Shield will be awarded to the team with the highest total number of points during the 2025-26 MASL Regular Season.

MASL Points System

Standings will be based on a 3-2-1 point system. A team winning in regulation time will receive three points in the standings, while the losing team will receive none. For an overtime or shoot-out win, a team will be awarded two points and a single point will go to the losing team.

The following points system and guidelines will be used to implement MASL tiebreakers for all ties involving two or more teams:

The total number of points accumulated by a team will determine their ranking in the standings. Should teams be tied at the end of the regular season, the following tiebreakers will determine the order of finish:

1. Wins in regulation time

2. Total number of wins

3. Head to Head results

4. Goal differential

5. Goals scored

6. Goals allowed







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from November 24, 2025

2026 Ron Newman Cup Playoffs Format Announced - MASL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.