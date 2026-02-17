2026 Prospect of the Week - Tommy Bleyl

Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The standout prospect of Week 21 of the regular season is once again Moncton Wildcats defenseman Tommy Bleyl. This is his fourth nomination as Prospect of the Week this season.

The blueliner from Glenville, New York, finished the week with two goals, two assists and a +5 rating to help his team earn two wins.

On Friday night, Bleyl and the Wildcats visited the Mooseheads and left Halifax's Scotiabank Centre with a convincing 11-1 victory. In addition to firing three shots on net, Bleyl was one of four Wildcats players to record three or more points in the game, finishing the night with a goal, two assists and a +3 rating.

The rookie defenseman recorded a point in each period against the Mooseheads, including an assist on the eventual game-winning goal, which was scored on the power play late in the first period. It was the rookie defenseman's sixth game with three or more points this season.

On Sunday afternoon, the Wildcats were back at home to face the Shawinigan Cataractes, and this time they skated away with a 6-2 win. Bleyl found the back of the net for the tenth time this season, making the most of a power play to score his team's insurance goal.

Bleyl continues to be the talk of the town this season, leading all QMJHL defensemen with 64 points in 50 games. He ranks first in the Q with 54 assists and sits second with an impressive +51 differential and 32 power play points.







