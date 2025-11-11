2026 Prospect of the Week - Rafaël Courchesne

Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The standout prospect from Week 8 of the regular season is Saint John Sea Dogs goaltender Rafaël Courchesne.

In two starts, the 17-year-old from Longueuil earned a shutout victory and suffered one loss, finishing the week with a 1.00 goals-against average and a .962 save percentage. Both of Courchesne's games were played on the road.

On Thursday night, Courchesne held strong, stopping 26 shots from the Rimouski Océanic and refusing to give in during their four power play opportunities. Unfortunately for the rookie goaltender, his team's offense struggled, and the Sea Dogs were handed a 3-0 loss. The last goal was scored in an empty net.

On Sunday afternoon, it was Saint John's turn to win with a shutout, this time by a score of 6-0 against the Victoriaville Tigres. Courchesne saw his teammates explode offensively and raised his own game a notch, making 26 saves once again without allowing a single goal. The Tigres' powerful power play was shut out on three occasions.

A prospect eligible for the upcoming NHL Entry Draft, Courchesne now has a 4-3-0-0 record this season, including two shutout wins. His 2.81 goals-against average ranks him eighth in the league.







