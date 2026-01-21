2026 Prospect of the Week - Egor Shilov

Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The top prospect of Week 17 in the QMJHL is none other than Victoriaville Tigres centerman, Egor Shilov.

The athlete from Tyumen, Russia, may not have found the back of the net last week, but he did everything he could to help his team out with five assists in two games.

Unfortunately for Shilov and the Tigres, they lost twice to the powerful Drummondville Voltigeurs, leaders of the Western Conference.

On Friday night, the Tigres were unable to overcome a 4-1 deficit after 20 minutes of play and suffered a 9-5 loss in front of their fans. Shilov was still able to record three assists: one on the power play, one on the penalty kill, and one at even strength. He also won 57% of his faceoffs and had four shots on goal.

On Sunday afternoon, Shilov and the Tigres played a much closer game before losing 3-2 in Drummondville. This time, the 17-year-old forward contributed to each of his team's goals with two assists. Shilov first picked up a helper on the game's opening goal midway through the first period, then added another in the middle of the second stanza, this time on a power play goal scored by Alexis Bourque.

The Tigres' No. 9 is currently on an 11-game point streak. His 21 goals and 35 assists in 40 games rank him seventh in the QMJHL in points this season and first among rookies.

He is ranked 17th among North American skaters on the NHL Scouting Central's midseason list.







