2026 Prospect of the Week - Benjamin Cossette Ayotte

Published on December 23, 2025 under Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) News Release







Throughout the 2025-26 regular season, the QMJHL will be highlighting one player that is eligible for the 2026 NHL Entry Draft on a weekly basis.

The most promising player during Week 14 of the regular season was Val-d'Or Foreurs defenseman Benjamin Cossette Ayotte.

The 17-year-old from Trois-Rivières, Québec, scored one goal and added four assists during the Foreurs' trip to Drummondville and Shawinigan.

On Wednesday in Drummondville, Cossette Ayotte had an assist on the first of the Foreurs' four goals in the third period, leading them to a 6-4 victory over the Voltigeurs.

The next day in Shawinigan, the 6-foot-1, 188-pound right-hander contributed to the offensive battle, won 11-6 by the Cataractes, with one goal and three assists.

With 17 points (1-16) in 31 games this season, Cossette Ayotte ranks 18th among QMJHL defensemen in scoring. He is only 7 points shy of his total from last season as a rookie.







