2026 Pioneer Baseball League Tryout Camps Announced

The Pioneer Baseball League (PBL), a professional Major League Baseball Partner League, is excited to announce its 2026 tryout camps schedule, a premier opportunity for aspiring baseball players to showcase their talent, receive a personalized data and analytics profile, and compete for a roster spot on one of the league's 12 teams located in California, Montana, Idaho, and Utah.

"We're excited to announce our 2026 tryout camp schedule", said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "At each of our camps over the years we've identified some very high - caliber players who've made great impact for our clubs and, more importantly, have launched their pro careers with MLB organizations. By guaranteeing contracts through our player draft system, these tryout camps truly provide an unparalleled opportunity for career advancement."

2026 PBL Tryout Camp Details

- Florida Camp:

o Northeast Regional Park, Davenport, FL (Orlando Area)

o February 20-22, 2026

o At Least 12 Guaranteed Roster Spots

- Arizona Camp:

o Salt River Fields, Scottsdale, AZ

o April 15-17, 2026

o At Least 12 Guaranteed Roster Spots

- Midseason Camp:

o Bryant Field, Marysville, CA

o July 17-18, 2026

The Florida and Arizona camps guarantee at least 12 invitations to PBL club spring training, with additional roster spot opportunities following the Mid-Season Tryout Camp in California.

Renowned for its focus on player scouting and skills assessment, the PBL is increasingly regarded as the premier player development league for ballplayers seeking to continue their careers in professional baseball.

Over the past four years, 96 Pioneer League players have advanced to Major League organizations with the support of the league's coaching staff, which includes significant representation from former MLB players.

Players will receive expert evaluations from scouts and managers representing every PBL club, along with personalized developmental feedback. Each of the camps will culminate in a draft, offering players a direct pathway to join a PBL team and continue their professional journey.

The PBL Tryout Camps are open to players aged 18 and older with less than three years of professional experience. Players who are not eligible to play in the PBL are still encouraged to participate, as their performance data may be accessed by scouts from other professional leagues. Full eligibility details can be found here and registration for tryouts can be found here or at pioneerleague.com.







