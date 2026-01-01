2026 Pecos League Schedule Released

The Pecos League has unveiled its 2026 schedule.

All teams will play 54 games in the regular season. 2026 will be the 16th year of Pecos League Play.

The first day of regular season games in the Pacific Division is May 18, 2026.

The first day of regular season games in the Mountain Division is May 27, 2026.

There will be a total of 432 regular season games followed by three rounds of playoffs.

The following teams will host 4th of July Games:

(Alpine, Blackwell, Garden City, Grand Junction, Trinidad, Bakersfield, Martinez and San Rafael)

The Pecos League will feature six teams in the Pacific Time Zone

(Bakersfield, Dublin, San Rafael, Santa Rosa, Martinez, Tucson)

The Pecos League will feature four teams in the Mountain Time Zone (Roswell, Trinidad, Santa Fe, Grand Junction)

The Pecos League will feature six teams in the Central Time Zone

(Alpine, Blackwell, Garden City, Iola, North Platte, Pecos)

The All Star Games will be hosted in Garden City and Martinez.

In 2025 the Mountain Division will consist of these teams.

Alpine Cowboys-15th year of play

Blackwell Flycatchers-4th year of play

Garden City Wind-11th year of play

Iola Hormigas-2nd year of play

North Platte 80s-3rd year of play

Pecos Bills-3rd year of play

Santa Fe Fuego-15th year of play

Trinidad Triggers-15th year of play

In 2025 the Pacific Division will consist of these teams:

Martinez Sturgeon-6th year of play

Vallejo Seaweed-4th year of play

San Rafael Pacifics-15th year of play

Dublin Leprechauns-4th year of play

Bakersfield Train Robbers-9th year of play

Roswell Invaders-16th year of play

Tucson Saguaros-11th year of play

Grand Junction-1st year of play







