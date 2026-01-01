2026 Pecos League Schedule Released
Published on January 1, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release
The Pecos League has unveiled its 2026 schedule.
All teams will play 54 games in the regular season. 2026 will be the 16th year of Pecos League Play.
The first day of regular season games in the Pacific Division is May 18, 2026.
The first day of regular season games in the Mountain Division is May 27, 2026.
There will be a total of 432 regular season games followed by three rounds of playoffs.
The following teams will host 4th of July Games:
(Alpine, Blackwell, Garden City, Grand Junction, Trinidad, Bakersfield, Martinez and San Rafael)
The Pecos League will feature six teams in the Pacific Time Zone
(Bakersfield, Dublin, San Rafael, Santa Rosa, Martinez, Tucson)
The Pecos League will feature four teams in the Mountain Time Zone (Roswell, Trinidad, Santa Fe, Grand Junction)
The Pecos League will feature six teams in the Central Time Zone
(Alpine, Blackwell, Garden City, Iola, North Platte, Pecos)
The All Star Games will be hosted in Garden City and Martinez.
In 2025 the Mountain Division will consist of these teams.
Alpine Cowboys-15th year of play
Blackwell Flycatchers-4th year of play
Garden City Wind-11th year of play
Iola Hormigas-2nd year of play
North Platte 80s-3rd year of play
Pecos Bills-3rd year of play
Santa Fe Fuego-15th year of play
Trinidad Triggers-15th year of play
In 2025 the Pacific Division will consist of these teams:
Martinez Sturgeon-6th year of play
Vallejo Seaweed-4th year of play
San Rafael Pacifics-15th year of play
Dublin Leprechauns-4th year of play
Bakersfield Train Robbers-9th year of play
Roswell Invaders-16th year of play
Tucson Saguaros-11th year of play
Grand Junction-1st year of play
