2026 OHL Futures Camp - Saturday's Results

Published on May 2, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







ST. CATHARINES, ON - The 2026 OHL Futures Camp continued on Saturday at Ridley College's Evans Athletic Centre with six competitive games played before a large crowd of OHL scouts, general managers and Hockey Canada evaluators.

Games consisted of two 15-minute periods followed by a 20-minute third period as 120 top prospects eligible for the 2026 OHL Priority Selection put their skills on display.

Miles Reilly (F, Toronto Marlboros/Team Sennecke) led Saturday's action with five goals and six points over two games while Jace Voortman (F, Toronto Jr. Canadiens/Team Cowan) trailed with five points (2-3--5).

- OHL Futures Camp Rosters

- Detailed Saturday Game Recaps

- Photo/Video Gallery

- 2026 OHL Priority Selection Tickets

Here's a rundown of Saturday's results:

Game 1 - Team Schaefer 5, Team Misa 4 - OT

Cole Guizzetti (Upper Canada College) tied the score at four before burying the overtime winner as Team Schaefer overcame a 4-2 deficit to win 5-4.

Team Schaefer MVP - Kash Kwajah (F, Toronto Jr. Canadiens) - 1G, 1A Team Misa MVP - Andrew Laurin (F, Quinte Red Devils) - 2G

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Game 2 - Team Cowan 7, Team Parekh 3

Jace Voortman (Toronto Jr. Canadiens) led the way with two goals and two assists as Team Cowan established a 4-0 lead en route to the win.

Team Cowan MVP - Jace Voortman (F, Toronto Jr. Canadiens) - 2G, 2A

Team Parekh MVP - Evan Fitzgerald (F, Vaughan Kings) - 1A

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Game 3 - Team Sennecke 5, Team Dickinson 3

Team Sennecke climbed out to a 4-1 lead, and held on to defeat Team Dickinson 5-3.

Team Sennecke MVP - Innis Robinson (F, Ottawa Jr. 67's) - 1G, 1A

Team Dickinson MVP - Arjun Nanubhai (F, Mississauga Senators) - 1G

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Game 4 - Team Schaefer 3, Team Parekh 0

Chase Pastor (Woodbridge Wolfpack) turned-in a 27-save shutout to help Team Schaefer improve to 2-0 at Futures Camp.

Team Schaefer MVP - Chase Pastor (G, Woodbridge Wolfpack) - 27 SV SO

Team Parekh MVP - Ryan Beaulieau (D, London Jr. Knights)

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Game 5 - Team Misa 8, Team Sennecke 7 - OT

Miles Reilly's four-goal (Toronto Marlboros) performance was overshadowed by a Finn Ellery (Central Ontario Wolves) overtime-winner to bring Team Misa all the way back from down 7-5 in an 8-7 win.

Team Misa MVP - Kade O'Rourke (D, Toronto Jr. Canadiens) - 2G

Team Sennecke MVP - Miles Reilly (F, Toronto Marlboros) - 4G, 1A

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Game 6 - Team Cowan 6, Team Dickinson 1

Braden Reilly (Toronto Marlboros) scored a hat-trick, completing it with a pair of goals in the final half of the third period. Lauchlan Whelan (Quinte Red Devils) and Evan Miller (Huron-Perth Lakers) each had a goal and assist as Team Cowan improved to 2-0.

Team Cowan MVP - Braden Reilly (F, Toronto Marlboros) - 3G

Team Dickinson MVP - Joshua Jodoin (F, Reps Hockey Club)

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Futures Camp continues on Sunday with three more games, beginning at 8:00am.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 2, 2026

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