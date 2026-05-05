2026 AUSL College Draft: How Picks Completed Each Team's Roster

Published on May 5, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) News Release







With only 16 roster spots per team in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL), each selection at the 2026 College Draft was crucial. Some teams, like the Texas Volts, had slots for only two rookies, while others, like the Portland Cascade, completed their roster with four NCAA seniors.

This analysis evaluates team completeness and potential for season success. It will also factor in the team's mark after the Expansion Draft back in December and analyze how each general manager used the College Draft to fill out their roster.

Carolina Blaze

Round 1, Pick 1: Karlyn Pickens

Round 2, Pick 7: Reese Atwood

Round 3, Pick 16: Dakota Kennedy

The Carolina Blaze had the excitement of the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft, and it should come as no surprise that they chose a pitcher. The questions leading up to the draft were whether it would be NiJaree Canady out of Texas Tech or Tennessee's Karlyn Pickens. The two are elite, with thin margins that determine their potential for success. Ultimately, Carolina chose Pickens.

I believe Pickens will complement the Blaze's existing staff well with her high-velocity and effective movement. Especially when paired with the team's lefty Keilani Ricketts or a down-ball pitcher like Aleshia Ocasio. Pickens has consistent, proven success in the SEC, has cut down on home runs and wild pitches this season, and has a WHIP of 0.89 in her senior season.

I don't think it should be ignored that Pickens is from Weaverville, North Carolina, just under four hours from the team's home field in Durham. Driving marketing and fan base, she was a great choice for the team as it builds its connection to the Carolinas. An additional catcher and outfielder was a must for the Blaze. Reese Atwood gives the lineup some needed power. Dakota Kennedy has been a bit banged up this season - she missed six games after twisting her right leg awkwardly trying ot avoid a tag on April 17 versus Oklahoma - but provides another lefty bat to the lineup.

The Blaze's only depth in the outfield comes from Kayla Kowlik and Ocasio. While I think defensive options on a small roster are important, establishing consistency will be paramount for the Blaze.

Texas Volts

Round 1, Pick 2: NiJaree Canady

Round 2, Pick 8: Leighann Goode

Pro softball in Texas has been a long time coming, and they have a lot to be excited about with this roster. Texas Tech superstar NiJaree Canady will have the chance to continue her career where she's cemented herself as one of the best. The Volts completely overhauled their pitching staff from last season aside from Rachel Garcia, and imagining those arms as their one-two punch this summer is unreal.

Leighann Goode will get to stay even closer to home after her career as a Longhorn finishes up. She'll provide the team with some needed depth at the middle infield position. With the new pieces the Volts added to their pitching staff and pick-ups on defense, this team feels more well-rounded. I expect home-field advantage to be a big factor for them, too.

Oklahoma City Spark

Round 1, Pick 3: Maya Johnson

Round 2, Pick 10: Peja Goold

Round 3, Pick 14: Amari Harper

During the Expansion Draft in December, Spark General Manager Kirk Walker prioritized defense and hitting, which meant that he would have to pursue pitching during the College Draft.

Maya Johnson is going to be one of the most exciting arms to track this season. The superstar out of Belmont has unreal swing and miss numbers. She leads the country in strikeouts by a large margin and has a sub-1.00 ERA. And I won't be biased based on conference or competition because another midmajor product just earned the Pitcher of the Year title (ahem, Georgina Corrick).

They also drafted Peja Goold, who has emerged as one of the top arms this year. I don't think it should be overlooked that Mississippi State pitchers who worked under Bulldogs pitching coach Taryn Mowatt-McKinney have thrived in the pros (think Raelin Chaffin's standout rookie campaign). Goold also has the stuff that translates well to the pro game - a reliance on precision, movement, and changing speeds. The Spark already had a stacked infield, but I like that Amari Harper is a utility, although she will probably be a mainstay in the outfield. She's also been a major RBI producer for the Ducks this season, and I think she will slot into the lineup nicely.

Portland Cascade

Round 1, Pick 4: Megan Grant

Round 2, Pick 9: Sydney Stewart

Round 3, Pick 15: Kenzie Brown

Round 4, Pick 17: Kenleigh Cahalan

The Cascade could have gone a lot of different directions with the fourth overall pick, and I honestly love the selection of Megan Grant. Coming out of the Expansion Draft, it was clear the team needed some firepower, so why not go get one of the hottest bats and hype personalities in college softball right now? They had more college draft selections than any other team, and there was a clear intention with each pick. Another catcher to carry the load with Mia Davidson was much needed, and Sydney Stewart is a great addition. Kenzie Brown makes the fifth arm of the staff and has a frequently used curveball and a high-velocity riseball that should mix in well with the group. Kenleigh Cahalan is where I really feel like the Cascade rounded out the team. She's been the everyday starter for the Gators at shortstop but can play a mean third base.

They have defensive flexibility without pulling players out of position, and Portland continues to shape up to be one of the most complete teams for me.

Chicago Bandits

Round 1, Pick 5: Jocelyn Erickson

Round 2, Pick 11: Taryn Kern

Round 3, Pick 13: Ailana Agbayani

For me, the Bandits picking up Jocelyn Erickson was one of the top lock-ins of the draft, considering most teams needed an additional catcher. Not only are they getting an incredible catcher who can also play first base, but a left-handed power hitter, so expect Erickson to be an everyday starter for the team this season. Then they did it again, drafting lefty Taryn Kern. Kern has been putting up insane offensive numbers since her freshman year; she's never had a season slugging percentage below .500 and is on pace for her most single-season home runs right now. Ailana Agbayani is a Gold Glove winner at second base and no slouch at the plate either. I think what will be tough for the Bandits is fitting those two pieces in with Skylar Wallace as the mainstay at shortstop last year and reigning MVP Erin Coffel at second base. I would have liked to see them pursue a player with some experience on the corners rather than true middle infielders.

Utah Talons

Round 1, Pick 6: Jordan Woolery

Round 2, Pick 12: Taylor Tinsley

The Talons already felt stacked, and the two rookies just took it over the top. Jordan Woolery is one of the best hitters in college softball right now and can replace some of the power the Talons lost in the Expansion Draft in December. She also gives them some depth at either corner. The reigning champs won their title with lights-out pitching, and I think Taylor Tinsley could have a similar role to Raelin Chaffin last season. Not to mention picking up veteran arm Dallas Escobedo Magee in the offseason.

The draftees will have the opportunity to sign and join their teams once their NCAA seasons have ended.

Opening Day for the AUSL is June 9, with all six teams beginning their season that day. Tickets are on sale now.

Savanna Collins is the Senior Reporter for the AUSL. You can follow her on Instagram @savvyco.







Athletes Unlimited Softball League Stories from May 5, 2026

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