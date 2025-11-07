2025 Young Player of the Year Finalists: USL League One

Published on November 7, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video







USL League One has announced the finalists for the 2025 Young Player of the Year award.

Mark Bronnik, Union Omaha Rafael Jauregui, Charlotte Independence Jackson Kasanzu, South Georgia Tormenta FC Eric Kinzner, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC







