2025 Player of the Year Finalists: USL League One

Published on November 7, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)







USL League One has announced the finalists for the 2025 Player of the Year award.

Karsen Henderlong, FC Naples Juan Carlos Obregón Jr., Westchester SC Niall Reid-Stephen, South Georgia Tormenta FC







