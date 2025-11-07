2025 Player of the Year Finalists: USL League One
Published on November 7, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1) YouTube Video
USL League One has announced the finalists for the 2025 Player of the Year award.
Karsen Henderlong, FC Naples Juan Carlos Obregón Jr., Westchester SC Niall Reid-Stephen, South Georgia Tormenta FC
