2025 MASL End of Season Awards Finalists Announced
April 13, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release
The Major Arena Soccer League is proud to announce the awards finalists for the 2024-25 MASL End of Season Awards
Award winners will be announced on MASL Monday on April 14th
MVP:
Hugo Puentes - Chihuahua Savage
Jorge Ríos - Chihuahua Savage
Alex Sanchez - Milwaukee Wave
Defender of the year:
Cesar Cerda - San Diego Sockers
Roberto Escalante - Chihuahua Savage
Chad Vandegriffe - Kansas City Comets
Goalkeeper of the year:
Phillip Ejimadu - Kansas City Comets
Diego Reynoso - Chihuahua Savage
Chris Toth - Tacoma Stars
Newcomer of the year:
Mounir Alami - Empire Strykers
Kelvin Oliveira - Utica City FC
Chad Poarch - Baltimore Blast
coach of the year:
David Bascome - Baltimore Blast
Edgar Martinez - Chihuahua Savage
Onua Obasi - Empire Strykers
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from April 13, 2025
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.