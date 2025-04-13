2025 MASL End of Season Awards Finalists Announced

April 13, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release


The Major Arena Soccer League is proud to announce the awards finalists for the 2024-25 MASL End of Season Awards

Award winners will be announced on MASL Monday on April 14th

MVP:

Hugo Puentes - Chihuahua Savage

Jorge Ríos - Chihuahua Savage

Alex Sanchez - Milwaukee Wave

Defender of the year:

Cesar Cerda - San Diego Sockers

Roberto Escalante - Chihuahua Savage

Chad Vandegriffe - Kansas City Comets

Goalkeeper of the year:

Phillip Ejimadu - Kansas City Comets

Diego Reynoso - Chihuahua Savage

Chris Toth - Tacoma Stars

Newcomer of the year:

Mounir Alami - Empire Strykers

Kelvin Oliveira - Utica City FC

Chad Poarch - Baltimore Blast

coach of the year:

David Bascome - Baltimore Blast

Edgar Martinez - Chihuahua Savage

Onua Obasi - Empire Strykers

