2025 Goalkeeper of the Year Finalists: USL League One

USL League One has announced its finalists for the 2025 Goalkeeper of the Year award.

Sean Lewis, One Knoxville SC Carlos Merancio, Spokane Velocity FC Jason Smith, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC







