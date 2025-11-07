USL1 United Soccer League One

2025 Defender of the Year Finalists: USL League One

November 7, 2025


USL League One has announced its finalists for the 2025 Defender of the Year award.

David Garcia, Spokane Velocity FC Nathan Messer, Portland Hearts of Pine Jordan Skelton, One Knoxville SC

