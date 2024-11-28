2025 CPL - U SPORTS Draft Presented by Degree

The 2025 CPL - U SPORTS Draft presented by Degree, hosted by OneSoccer's Adam Jenkins, will include two rounds. Each team will have two picks, starting with Valour FC first overall!

The annual CPL- U SPORTS Draft plays a key role in the player development pathway in Canada, serving as a critical link between the Canadian university and professional games since its inaugural iteration in 2018. The draft provides a unique opportunity for student athletes to earn professional experience while maintaining their eligibility to return to U SPORTS competition.

