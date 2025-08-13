IFL Indoor Football League

2025 Conference Championship Plays of the Week

August 13, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL) YouTube Video


The biggest stage. The biggest moments.

Check out the Plays of the Week from the IFL Conference Championships - clutch grabs, game-changing scores, and highlights you'll want to watch again and again.

Watch now on The IFL Network



