2025 AHL Team Business Meetings Presented by Victory Live Getting Underway in Indianapolis

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League is holding the 2025 AHL Team Business Meetings presented by Victory Live this week, with more than 250 representatives from the league and its member clubs gathering at the Hyatt Regency Indianapolis in Indianapolis, Ind.

Front-office personnel from throughout the American Hockey League are gathering to discuss best practices and innovative ideas in several areas, including ticket sales, corporate sales and marketing. These interactions allow for the sharing of ideas and gaining of insights from some of the sports industry's leading strategists as the AHL's 32 member clubs prepare for a new season.

Keynote speakers and presenters at the event include, among others: Scott Howson, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer; Rob Thorsen, founder and Executive Director of the HT40 Foundation; Partnership Manager Christian Bos and Director, Revenue Analytics Jordan Candea from Victory Live; Ryan Drobnich, Producer for the Famous Group; and Tyler Frattura, Vice President of Partner Success at FEVO.

In addition, some 35 merchandise, promotional, ticketing and technology companies will participate in the AHL's annual Vendor Showcase, and the league will recognize accomplishments of team staffs for their business successes in the past year during an Awards Presentation. To close the 2025 AHL Team Business Meetings, the American Hockey League will be hosting the 2025 AHL Career Fair on Thursday, June 26, in partnership with TeamWork Online.

Hibu, Mustang Products, XNow, WolfCycle and Conquer are hospitality partners of the 2025 AHL Team Business Meetings.

