2024 QMJHL Draft : Simon-Xavier Cyr After Being Drafted by the Gatineau Olympiques

August 17, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Gatineau Olympiques YouTube Video







Faits Saillants / Highlights 2024 QMJHL Draft : Simon-Xavier Cyr after being drafted by the Gatineau Olympiques

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 17, 2024

Sea Dogs Sign 2024 Second-Round Pick Cruz Scanzano - Saint John Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.