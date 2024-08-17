Sports stats



Gatineau Olympiques

2024 QMJHL Draft : Simon-Xavier Cyr After Being Drafted by the Gatineau Olympiques

August 17, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Gatineau Olympiques YouTube Video


Faits Saillants / Highlights 2024 QMJHL Draft : Simon-Xavier Cyr after being drafted by the Gatineau Olympiques
Check out the Gatineau Olympiques Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from August 17, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Gatineau Olympiques Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central