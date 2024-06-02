2024 NLL Finals Presented by AXIA Time: Game 2 Cinematic Recap
June 2, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video
On this weekend 2 weeks ago we crowned our champion
Relive the night the Buffalo Bandits took their second-straight title
Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from June 2, 2024
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bandits Stories
- 'He Does Everything': Byrne Caps of Illustrious Season with NLL Finals MVP Award
- 'It Takes a Whole Team to Win a Championship': Bandits Rally Together to Win 2nd Straight NLL Cup
- Bandits Win 6th NLL Championship; Byrne Named 2024 Finals MVP
- Bandits Win 6th NLL Championship; Byrne Named 2024 Finals MVP
- Bandits Defeat FireWolves in Game 1 of NLL Finals