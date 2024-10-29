2024 Draft Results

2024 Draft Results

October 29, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)


The Major Arena Soccer League Pro-Player Combine Draft took place today, October 29 at the Frontwave Arena in San Diego, California.

Draft Results:

Round One:

1 -St Louis (traded to Harrisburg) - #95 Noe Favila

2 - Empire (traded to St Louis) -#53 Josh Szidik

3 - Dallas - #28 Akolade Gbadebo

4 - Harrisburg (traded to Empire) - #99 Nick Hyde

5 - Baltimore - #40 Jordan Maldonado

6 - Texas - #54 Atty Taylo

7 - Milwaukee (Traded to Dallas) - #32 Roshan Gurung

8 - Kansas City - #10 Austin Rogers

9 - Tacoma - #73 Jonathon Leiding

10 - Utica City - #61 Mohamad Hamada

11 - San Diego - #75 William Mims

Round Two:

12 - St Louis - #96 Luis Batalla

13 - Empire - #72 Bogdan Jelic

14 - Dallas - #69 Joaquim Gil I Mezquita

15 - Harrisburg - #64 Frank Aular

16 - Baltimore - #34 Joshua Hernandez

17 - Texas - #78 Raymond "Ray" Troche

18 - Milwaukee - #21 Travis Schmid

19 - Kansas City - #50 Jair Ruiz

20 - Tacoma - #46 Jonathan Olivera Emidio

21 - Utica City - #37 Ramazani Juma

22 - San Diego - #60 Yeremi Vissuet

Round Three:

23 - St Louis - #83 Victor Marentes

24 - Empire - #67 Zach Duke

25 - Dallas - #39 James Lee Yaw

26 - Harrisburg - #9 Alex Pinkney

27 - Baltimore - #62 Calvin Aguirre

28 - Texas - #65 Trent Baskerville

29 - Milwaukee - #68 Dylan Fillwock

30 - Kansas City - #27 Luke Gaffigan

31 -Tacoma (traded to St Louis) #49 Ethan Rosado

32 - Utica City #94 Niall Croke

33 - San Diego - #82 Abraham Ruiz

