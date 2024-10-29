2024 Draft Results
October 29, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release
The Major Arena Soccer League Pro-Player Combine Draft took place today, October 29 at the Frontwave Arena in San Diego, California.
The full recording can be viewed on MASLtv later today.
Draft Results:
Round One:
1 -St Louis (traded to Harrisburg) - #95 Noe Favila
2 - Empire (traded to St Louis) -#53 Josh Szidik
3 - Dallas - #28 Akolade Gbadebo
4 - Harrisburg (traded to Empire) - #99 Nick Hyde
5 - Baltimore - #40 Jordan Maldonado
6 - Texas - #54 Atty Taylo
7 - Milwaukee (Traded to Dallas) - #32 Roshan Gurung
8 - Kansas City - #10 Austin Rogers
9 - Tacoma - #73 Jonathon Leiding
10 - Utica City - #61 Mohamad Hamada
11 - San Diego - #75 William Mims
Round Two:
12 - St Louis - #96 Luis Batalla
13 - Empire - #72 Bogdan Jelic
14 - Dallas - #69 Joaquim Gil I Mezquita
15 - Harrisburg - #64 Frank Aular
16 - Baltimore - #34 Joshua Hernandez
17 - Texas - #78 Raymond "Ray" Troche
18 - Milwaukee - #21 Travis Schmid
19 - Kansas City - #50 Jair Ruiz
20 - Tacoma - #46 Jonathan Olivera Emidio
21 - Utica City - #37 Ramazani Juma
22 - San Diego - #60 Yeremi Vissuet
Round Three:
23 - St Louis - #83 Victor Marentes
24 - Empire - #67 Zach Duke
25 - Dallas - #39 James Lee Yaw
26 - Harrisburg - #9 Alex Pinkney
27 - Baltimore - #62 Calvin Aguirre
28 - Texas - #65 Trent Baskerville
29 - Milwaukee - #68 Dylan Fillwock
30 - Kansas City - #27 Luke Gaffigan
31 -Tacoma (traded to St Louis) #49 Ethan Rosado
32 - Utica City #94 Niall Croke
33 - San Diego - #82 Abraham Ruiz
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from October 29, 2024
- 2024 Draft Results - MASL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.