2024 BIG3 Championship Weekend Recap
August 20, 2024 - BIG3 (BIG3) News Release
Celebrity Game:
Final Score:
Team WeBull: 50 Team Green: 30
Top Performers:
Gillie (Team WeBull)
The Professor (Team Green)
Flau'jae Johnson (Team WeBull)
Game Summary:
All Team WeBull in the first half
Gillie, Flau'jae Johnson vs The Professor, Brianna Green
Gillie, Johnson winning the battle
Matt James the rim protector
2 blocks
Chasedown blocks, help-side blocks
Gillie goes off in the second half
Ice Cube 3-0 as head coach in celebrity games
All- Star Game:
Final Score:
Team Big: 50 Team 3: 48
Top Performers:
Elijah Stewart (Team Big) - 20 points, 8 rebounds
Brandon Moss (Team 3) - 18 points, 2 rebounds
Mike Taylor (Team 3) - 10 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals
Game Summary:
Team Big starts all Enemies players
Elijah Stewart with 12 points in the first half, Isaiah Briscoe with three tough buckets off the bench
Team Big 7-2 run to start half
Team 3 13-0 run in second half to take first lead since 2-0 start
Team Big with 6-0 run to take 48-45 lead after being down 45-42
Final sequence:
Elijah Stewart misses game-winning free throw
Mike Taylor nails game-tying 3-pointer
Isaiah Briscoe misses layup
Kevin Murphy stipped on final possession by Briscoe who lays it up for win
Stewart drops All-Star game record 20 points in win
Bivouac (8-1) vs 3's Company (7-2)
Final Score:
Bivouac: 50 3' Company: 47
Top Performers:
Michael Beasley (3's Company) - 28 points, 12 rebounds
Gerald Green - (Bivouac) 18 points, six 3-pointers
Garlon Green - (Bivouac) 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists
Game Summary:
3's Company struggle with turnovers out of the gates; Bivouac capitalizes
Four turnovers to start game, five turnovers in first half
Bivouac lights out from beyond the arc in the first half
Gerald Green knocks down three 3's off the bench
4-6 as a team from 3-point land
3's Company with 7-0 run to open up second half to cut deficit to six points
Issues with fouls; put Bivouac in bonus after 3's Company makes it a 35-32 game
3's Company takes brief lead in second half with 14-2 run but Gerald Green responds with three more triples
Green with six 3-pointers off the bench
Huge review late in game that would have made it 46-42 Bivouac game
Michael Beasley puts up layup on what he thought was an air ball
Refs review call and ball barely grazes rim
No basket for 3's Company
Late game ending at 46-40 game:
Reggie Evans missed FT in bonus (46-40 Biv)
Mario Chalmers 3-pointer (46-43 Biv)
Michael Beasley middy (46-45 Biv)
Michael Beasley block; hits free throw (47-46 3C)
Corey Brewer missed free throw, Garlon Green offensive rebound and tip (48-47 Bivouac)
Corey Brewer steal and Garlon Green layup for the win (50-47 Biv)
3's Company with huge second half (34-24); Michael Beasley with 28 of the team's 47 points
Gerald Green tied a season-high with 18 points in the biggest moment of the season; wins Championship MVP
Bivouac wins their first BIG3 championship in franchise history
