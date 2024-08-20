2024 BIG3 Championship Weekend Recap

Celebrity Game:

Final Score:

Team WeBull: 50 Team Green: 30

Top Performers:

Gillie (Team WeBull)

The Professor (Team Green)

Flau'jae Johnson (Team WeBull)

Game Summary:

All Team WeBull in the first half

Gillie, Flau'jae Johnson vs The Professor, Brianna Green

Gillie, Johnson winning the battle

Matt James the rim protector

2 blocks

Chasedown blocks, help-side blocks

Gillie goes off in the second half

Ice Cube 3-0 as head coach in celebrity games

All- Star Game:

Final Score:

Team Big: 50 Team 3: 48

Top Performers:

Elijah Stewart (Team Big) - 20 points, 8 rebounds

Brandon Moss (Team 3) - 18 points, 2 rebounds

Mike Taylor (Team 3) - 10 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals

Game Summary:

Team Big starts all Enemies players

Elijah Stewart with 12 points in the first half, Isaiah Briscoe with three tough buckets off the bench

Team Big 7-2 run to start half

Team 3 13-0 run in second half to take first lead since 2-0 start

Team Big with 6-0 run to take 48-45 lead after being down 45-42

Final sequence:

Elijah Stewart misses game-winning free throw

Mike Taylor nails game-tying 3-pointer

Isaiah Briscoe misses layup

Kevin Murphy stipped on final possession by Briscoe who lays it up for win

Stewart drops All-Star game record 20 points in win

Bivouac (8-1) vs 3's Company (7-2)

Final Score:

Bivouac: 50 3' Company: 47

Top Performers:

Michael Beasley (3's Company) - 28 points, 12 rebounds

Gerald Green - (Bivouac) 18 points, six 3-pointers

Garlon Green - (Bivouac) 13 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists

Game Summary:

3's Company struggle with turnovers out of the gates; Bivouac capitalizes

Four turnovers to start game, five turnovers in first half

Bivouac lights out from beyond the arc in the first half

Gerald Green knocks down three 3's off the bench

4-6 as a team from 3-point land

3's Company with 7-0 run to open up second half to cut deficit to six points

Issues with fouls; put Bivouac in bonus after 3's Company makes it a 35-32 game

3's Company takes brief lead in second half with 14-2 run but Gerald Green responds with three more triples

Green with six 3-pointers off the bench

Huge review late in game that would have made it 46-42 Bivouac game

Michael Beasley puts up layup on what he thought was an air ball

Refs review call and ball barely grazes rim

No basket for 3's Company

Late game ending at 46-40 game:

Reggie Evans missed FT in bonus (46-40 Biv)

Mario Chalmers 3-pointer (46-43 Biv)

Michael Beasley middy (46-45 Biv)

Michael Beasley block; hits free throw (47-46 3C)

Corey Brewer missed free throw, Garlon Green offensive rebound and tip (48-47 Bivouac)

Corey Brewer steal and Garlon Green layup for the win (50-47 Biv)

3's Company with huge second half (34-24); Michael Beasley with 28 of the team's 47 points

Gerald Green tied a season-high with 18 points in the biggest moment of the season; wins Championship MVP

Bivouac wins their first BIG3 championship in franchise history

