2024-25 CHL Top-10 Rankings Unveiled for Week 23

TORONTO, ON - Today, the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) announced the Week 23 edition of its CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2024-25 season.

Riding a 13-game winning streak, the longest active streak in the CHL, the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) are back at No. 1 for a third straight week. Having already secured the Jean-Rougeau Trophy as the 2024-25 QMJHL Regular Season Champions, the Wildcats hold the fewest regulation losses (nine) of any CHL club and the CHL's best goal differential at +144. Sitting in second for the third consecutive week is the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). Over the last week, the Knights claimed the Hamilton Spectator Trophy as the OHL's Regular Season Champions for the second consecutive season and the eighth time in franchise history. Finally, rounding out the top three, is the Rimouski Océanic of the QMJHL who are ranked third for the seventh week in a row. The 2025 Memorial Cup hosts have locked second place in the QMJHL thanks to their 44-14-2-2 record.

Among the most notable changes to this week's rankings were the rise of two Western Hockey League (WHL) clubs, the Medicine Hat Tigers and the Everett Silvertips, along with the return of the Windsor Spitfires of the OHL to the Top 10. With 24 victories in 28 games (24-2-1-1) dating back to January 4, including eight straight wins, the Tigers are in fourth - their highest ranking in the CHL Top-10 Rankings since October 1. Up a place into fifth are the Silvertips, who secured their second Scotty Munro Memorial Trophy as the WHL's Regular Season Champions in franchise history and their first since the 2006-07 season. Meanwhile, with three wins over their last four outings including a victory over the No.2-ranked Knights on Sunday, the Spitfires are back in the Top 10 for the first time in three weeks.

With the regular season set to wrap up in all three member leagues of the CHL this weekend, next week's rankings will be the 24th and final ones of the 2024-25 campaign.

CHL Top-10 Rankings - Week 23

1. Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

2. London Knights (OHL)

3. Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

4. Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

5. Everett Silvertips (WHL)

6. Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

7. Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

8. Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

9. Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

10. Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

