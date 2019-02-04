2019 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Promotional Calendar: Weekly Promotions

February 4, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers will be announcing the promotional calendar for their 25th anniversary season over the next three days. Today, the team will reveal their weekly promotions. On Tuesday, the giveaways for the season will be unveiled. The specialty games and theme nights will be released on Wednesday.

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers have brought Northeastern Wisconsin the best in family-friendly entertainment every year since 1995 and the Midwest League affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers are ready to bring it again this season to make every game at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium an event!

Promotions for the days of the week:

SUNDAY: Brewers Sundays presented by Rasmussen College and STAR 98. Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear Brewers-themed jerseys for their Sunday games in 2019. The game-worn jerseys will be available in an auction after the final Sunday home game on the schedule (August 11) with the proceeds going to charity. Fans will be able to play catch on the field before every Sunday home game - weather permitting - courtesy of Rasmussen College. Stick around after each Sunday home game and meet the Timber Rattlers players during the postgame autograph session presented by Tundraland. Members of the Timber Rattlers Kids' Crew presented by Funset Boulevard and Jack's Pizza may use one of their vouchers for free admission to these Sunday home games.

MONDAY: Qdoba Q'Monday presented by NASH-FM. Purchase any lunch entrée at Qdoba locations in Appleton, Neenah or Oshkosh on any Monday the Timber Rattlers are home and you will receive a free ticket that may be used at any Monday home game during the 2019 regular season.

TUESDAY: Silver Foxes presented by Primrose, 1280 WNAM, & 103.9 WVBO. Fans 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Silver Foxes hat, and a voucher for a hot dog and beverage for just $17.

WEDNESDAY: Bang for Your Buck Night presented by Y100. There are eleven Wednesday night home games in 2019 and all of them feature hotdogs and soda for $1 and beer for $2. Enjoy Cher-make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi products for one dollar. The size of your domestic beer on Bang for Your Buck Night is getting BIGGER! It is increasing from twelve ounces to sixteen ounces and is available for two dollars all night long. Also at every Wednesday game this season, one fan will win charter airfare for two from AAA Travel and Funjet Vacations.

THURSDAY: Craft Brews and Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company with WAPL. Enjoy 12-ounce craft beer and Cher-Make brats for only $2 each on Thursday home games this season. Beers available for $2 include: Fox River Brewing Company's Snake Tail Ale and Blu Bobber, Blue Moon, One Barrel Kölsch, Goose Island IPA, Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy.

FRIDAY: Arty's Old Fashioned Fridays presented by WIXX. Purchase Arty's Old Fashioned Drinks for $3. Kids Run the Bases after every Friday home game thanks to Menasha Corporation. Postgame fireworks presented by FOX 11 begin on Friday, May 31.

SATURDAY: North Shore Bank Family Night with WIXX. All Saturday games feature kid-friendly surprises and postgame Kids Run the Bases sponsored by Meijer. Postgame fireworks displays presented by Tundraland begin on Saturday, June 1.

WEEKDAY AFTERNOONS AT THE PARK: Baker Tilly Business Person Special presented by 1280 WNAM & 103.9 WVBO. Turn in your business card at the Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office when the Timber Rattlers play a day game at home during the week to receive a box seat ticket, a beverage, and your choice of brat or hotdog for $17. This offer is also available to seniors (age 55 & older) and military personnel.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2019 season at Beloit on Thursday, April 4. Wisconsin's home opener is Saturday, April 6 at 4:05pm against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

The schedule for the 2019 Wisconsin Timber Rattlers season is available here. Fans may purchase full season, half season, seven-game to ten-game packages, or group outings for the season through the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium by calling (800) WI-TIMBER or (920) 733-4152; stopping at the Ticket Office; or online through timberrattlers.com. Individual game tickets for 2019 will go on sale on Saturday, March 16 at 10:00am.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from February 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.