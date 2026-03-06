20 Appalachian League Alumni on New Top 30 Prospects Lists

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Twenty Appalachian League alumni appear on MLB Pipeline's new 2026 team Top 30 Prospects lists.

Kaelen Culpepper (Bluefield '22) is the Appy League's highest ranked prospect at No. 52 on MLB Pipeline's new Top 100 Prospects list and No. 2 on the Minnesota Twins Top 30 list. 2021 Appy League Pitcher of the Year, Bryce Mayer (Greeneville '21), is the No. 6 Houston Astros prospect. Braden Nett (Greeneville '21), who was added to the Athletics' 40-man roster in November, is the Athletics' No. 6 prospect.

Six alumni rank inside their organization's Top 10. Along with Culpepper, Mayer and Nett, Josh Owens (Elizabethton '25) is the Texas Rangers' No. 6 prospect, Daniel Eagen (Greeneville '23) is the Arizona Diamondbacks' No. 7 prospect and Marcus Phillips (Elizabethton '24) is the Boston Red Sox No. 9 prospect. Two alumni from the 2025 Appy League season appear on new Top 30 lists, Owens and Tampa Bay Rays' No. 28 prospect Cooper Flemming (Bristol '25).

Seven different Appy League teams have a player on a Top 30 Prospects list. The Elizabethton River Riders lead the way with seven alumni represented, the Kingsport Axmen have five and the Greeneville Flyboys have four. The Bluefield Ridge Runners, Bristol State Liners, Burlington Sock Puppets and Pulaski River Turtles all have one player listed. Fourteen different MLB teams have at least one Appy League alum on their Top 30 list, six have two.

Indicates Appalachian League All-Star*

^ Indicates All-Appalachian League Team

& Indicates Appalachian League Select Team

Arizona Diamondbacks

No. 7 - Daniel Eagen, RHP, Greeneville 2023

No. 29 - Avery Owusu-Asiedu, OF, Elizabethton 2022 *^

Athletics

No. 6 - Braden Nett, RHP, Greeneville 2021

No. 29 - Cameron Leary, OF, Pulaski 2021 *

Boston Red Sox

No. 9 - Marcus Phillips, RHP, Elizabethton 2024

Houston Astros

No. 6 - Bryce Mayer, RHP, Greeneville 2021 *^

Miami Marlins

No. 19 - Brendan Jones, OF, Elizabethton 2022-23

No. 28 - Aiden May, RHP, Kingsport 2022

Minnesota Twins

No. 2 - Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Bluefield 2022

New York Mets

No. 15 - Zach Thornton, LHP, Elizabethton 2022

Philadelphia Phillies

No. 16 - Cody Bowker, RHP, Elizabethton 2022

San Diego Padres

No. 21 - Alex McCoy, OF, Elizabethton 2022

No. 27 - Kavares Tears, OF, Kingsport 2023

San Francisco Giants

No. 20 - Maui Ahuna, SS, Burlington 2021

St. Louis Cardinals

No. 11 - Tanner Franklin, RHP, Kingsport 2023

No. 24 - Deniel Ortiz, 3B/1B, Kingsport 2023 *^

Tampa Bay Rays

No. 25 - Homer Bush Jr, OF, Greeneville 2021 *^

No. 28 - Cooper Flemming, SS, Bristol 2025

Texas Rangers

No. 6 - Josh Owens, SS/RHP, Elizabethton 2025 &

Washington Nationals

No. 22 - Sam Petersen, OF, Kingsport 2022







