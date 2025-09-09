19 Appy League Alumni on MiLB Postseason Rosters

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Nineteen Appalachian League alumni are on Minor League Baseball postseason rosters as the High-A and Single-A playoffs begin tonight. See below for the entire list of alumni in the playoffs;

High-A

Midwest League

West Michigan Whitecaps (Tigers)

Woody Hadeen - Princeton '22

Carlos Lequerica - Pulaski '21

Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins)

Jacob Jenkins-Cowart - Burlington '22

Aiden May - Kingsport '22

South Atlantic League

Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets)

Brett Banks - Johnson City '21

John Bay - Pulaski '21

Austin Troesser - Greeneville '21

Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pirates)

Callan Moss - Johnson City '22, Danville '23-24

Will Taylor - Greeneville '22

Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays)

T.J. Fondtain - Pulaski '22

Northwest League

Everett AquaSox (Mariners)

Jacob Denner - Danville '23

Eugene Emeralds (Giants)

Maui Ahuna - Burlington '21

Single-A

California League

Fresno Grizzlies (Rockies)

Alan Espinal - Johnson City '21

Tyler Hampu - Princeton '23

Florida State League

Daytona Tortugas (Reds)

Ty Floyd - Bristol '21

West Division: Lakeland Flying Tigers (Tigers)

Beau Ankeney - Greeneville '22

Donye Evans - Johnson City '21

Clearwater Threshers (Phillies)

Brady Day - Princeton '21

Jonathan Hogart - Greeneville '21

Additionally, four former Appalachian League umpires will work MiLB postseason series starting tonight. Conner Crowell (2021) and Tatum Littleton (2021) will work the South Atlantic League Division Series. Dakota Kilgore (2024) and Dylan Toomey (2024) will both work the Carolina League Division Series. Both Littleton and Kilgore will work their respective league championship series as well.







