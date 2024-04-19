18 Players Drafted from PBL Tryout Camp

Windsor, CO - The Pioneer Baseball League, an MLB Partner League, announced today that 18 players were drafted following its three day preseason tryout camp in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The tryout camp took place from April 16th to 18th at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, spring training home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, in partnership with Magnus Sports Group, RussMatt Baseball, BaseballCloud and Yakkertech.

155 players participated in live scrimmages, drills, and other evaluations at which PBL Managers, General Managers and other professional scouts from all 12 PBL clubs were in attendance.

With the first overall pick in the draft, the Ogden Raptors selected RHP Gabriel Pacheco.

"We were ecstatic to be able to secure the first overall pick in the 2024 Arizona PBL Tryout" said Evan Parker, Manager of the Ogden Raptors. "Gabriel Pacheco is a pitcher that's a legitimate prospect. He showcased a 95 MPH fastball, command, and a promising off- speed arsenal. My goal is to build a roster worthy of defending a championship. An event like this demonstrates why the Pioneer League is one of the top MLB Partner Leagues. I look forward to a competitive and productive 2024 season."

Pachecho, from Spring, TX and attended Trosky Texas College Columbia, was one of 52 pitchers showcasing their skills during the 3-day camp.

"It feels amazing, this is a big opportunity, and I'm just glad I got to show my skills and get to play for the Raptors," he said.

PBL Commissioner, Henry Hunter, said, "As our tryout camps grow year to year, they've become a special and unique opportunity for players to realize their dream of a professional baseball opportunity.

Similarly, our clubs were once again able to identify and sign talented guys ready to excel in the PBL and beyond."

The Pioneer League kicks off its historic 85th season this year on May 21st . Games can be streamed live on flosports.com.

