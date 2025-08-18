18 Appalachian League Alumni on Top 30 Prospect Lists

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Eighteen Appalachian League alumni appear on MLB Pipeline's updated Top 30 Prospects lists.

Kaelen Culpepper (Bluefield '22) is the Appy League's highest ranked prospect at No. 77 on MLB Pipeline's new Top 100 Prospects list. Culpepper is hitting .304 with 18 home runs and 61 RBI in 95 games between High-A and Double-A. Kyle Karros (Greeneville '21) is the No. 5 ranked third base prospect on MLB Pipeline's updated Top 10 positions list. Karros recently made his Major League debut on Aug. 8, and he hitting .281 (9-for-32) with three RBI in 10 games for the Colorado Rockies.

Six different Appy League teams have a player on a Top 30 Prospect list. The Elizabethton River Riders and Greeneville Flyboys lead the way with five each, while the Kingsport Axmen are close behind with four players. The Bristol State Liners have two players and the Bluefield Ridge Runners and Burlington Sock Puppets both have one player represented. Sixteen different MLB teams have an Appy League alum on their Top 30 list, the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays both have two.

Arizona Diamondbacks

No. 15 - Daniel Eagen, RHP, Greeneville 2023

Athletics

No. 6 - Braden Nett, RHP, Greeneville 2021

Boston Red Sox

No. 12 - Marcus Phillips, RHP, Elizabethton 2024

Cincinnati Reds

No. 30 - Ty Floyd, RHP, Bristol 2021

Colorado Rockies

No. 10 - Kyle Karros, 3B, Greeneville 2021

Houston Astros

No. 11 - Bryce Mayer, RHP, Greeneville 2021

Minnesota Twins

No. 5 - Kaelen Culpepper, SS, Bluefield 2022

New York Mets

No. 23 - Zach Thornton, LHP, Elizabethton 2022

New York Yankees

No. 16 - Brendan Jones, OF, Elizabethton 2022-23

Philadelphia Phillies

No. 29 - Cody Bowker, RHP, Elizabethton 2022

San Diego Padres

No. 17 - Kavares Tears, OF, Kingsport 2023

San Francisco Giants

No. 13 - Maui Ahuna, SS, Burlington 2021

St. Louis Cardinals

No. 19 - Tanner Franklin, RHP, Kingsport 2023

No. 24 - Deniel Ortiz, 3B/1B, Kingsport 2023

Tampa Bay Rays

No. 16 - Cooper Flemming, SS, Bristol 2025

No. 23 - Homer Bush Jr., OF, Greeneville 2021

Texas Rangers

No. 9 - Josh Owens, SS, Elizabethton 2025

Washington Nationals

No. 26 - Sam Petersen, OF, Kingsport 2022







