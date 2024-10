128 First-Year Players Form 2024 Rookie Class

TORONTO - A rookie class of 128 first-year players is in the running for the Canadian Football League's (CFL) Most Outstanding Rookie award. The recipient will be crowned at the sold-out CFL Awards - one of the marquee events during the 2024 Grey Cup Festival - at Vancouver Convention Centre West on November 14 with hosts Kate Beirness and Milt Stegall from the CFL ON TSN.

The Most Outstanding Rookie is selected by voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada (FRC) and CFL head coaches.

Players must satisfy all the following criteria to be eligible for Most Outstanding Rookie:

Named to the active 45-man roster of a CFL member club for a regular season game during the 2024 season

Never dressed for a CFL member club in the regular season, postseason or championship game in any prior season

Never dressed for a National Football League member club in the regular season, postseason or championship game in any prior season

Previous Most Outstanding Rookies include:

2023 | Qwan'tez Stiggers (TOR)

2022 | Dalton Schoen (WPG)

2021 | Jordan Williams (BC)

2019 | Nate Holley (CGY)

2018 | Lewis Ward (OTT)

2024 ROOKIE CLASS

(Name | POS | School/Team)

BC LIONS

Cristophe Beaulieu | DB | Laval

Ayinde Eley | LB | Georgia Tech

Juliano Falaniko | DE | Idaho

Terrence Ganyi | LB | Maine

Ronald Kent Jr. | DB | Central Michigan

Carl-Heinrich Meyer | K | (No college)

Jordan Perryman | DB | Washington

Kieran Poissant | WR | Westshore Rebels (CJFL)

Charlie Ringland | DB | Saskatchewan

Jonah Tavai | DL | San Diego State

Jordan Terrell | RB | Barton College

Ezechiel Tieide | WR | Concordia

Anu Una | OL | Windsor

Kory Woodruff | OL | Pittsburg State

EDMONTON ELKS

Antonio Alfano | DL | Lackawanna

Nick Anderson | LB | Tulane

Frédérik Antoine | WR | Laval

D.K. Bonhomme | LB | South Alabama

Devodric Bynum | DB | Alabama-Birmingham

Joel Dublanko | LB | Cincinnati

Kordell Jackson | DB | Austin Peay

Zach Mathis | WR | North Dakota State

Eteva Mauga-Clements | LB | Nebraska

Olivier Muembi | LB | Queen's

Justin Rankin | RB | Northwest Missouri State

Arkell Smith | WR | Central Missouri

Noah Taylor | DL | North Carolina

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Kwadwo Boahen | DL | Alberta

Erik Brooks | WR | Fresno State

Kail Dava | DL | Tennessee Tech

Meiko Dotson | DB | Florida State

Cam Echols | WR | Western Kentucky

Clarence Hicks | DL | UTSA

George Idoko | DL | Saskatchewan

Ben Labrosse | DB | McGill

Christy Nkanu | OL | Washington State

Tyler Richardson | DB | Tiffin

Jacob Roberts | LB | Wake Forest

Justin Sambu | DL | Baylor

Bentlee Sanders | DB | Nevada

Kaylyn St-Cyr | DB | Montreal

Ron Tiavaasue | RB | New Mexico State

Charles Wiley | DL | UTSA

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Ajou Ajou | WR | South Florida

C.J. Avery | LB | Louisville

Eric Black | DE | Stony Brook

Jacob Brammer | OL | Vanderbilt

Jack Coan | QB | Notre Dame

Dhel Duncan-Busby | WR | Bemidji State

Nick Jones | OL | Mississippi State

Dohnte Meyers | WR | Delta State

Aubrey Miller Jr. | LB | Jackson State

Clint Ratkovich | FB | Northern Illinois

Trevor Reid | OL | Louisville

Melique Straker | LB | Arkansas State

Nick Wiebe | LB | Saskatchewan

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Devin Adams | DL | Peru State College

Michael Ayers | LB | Ashland

Marquise Bridges | DB | North Dakota State

Kody Case | WR | Illinois

Max Charbonneau | LB | Ottawa

Michael Chris-Ike | RB | Delaware State

Kevens Clercius | WR | UConn

Owen Hubert | DE | McMaster

Lucky Ogbevoen | DE | Tirol Raiders (ELF)

Kendall Randolph | OL | Alabama

Chris Smith Jr. | RB | Louisiana at Lafayette

Micah Vanterpool | OL | Hawaii

Gabe Wallace | OL | Buffalo

Fabian Weitz | LB | Cologne Centurions (ELF)

Keric Wheatfall | WR | Fresno State

Ontaria Wilson Jr. | WR | Florida State

Terry Wilson Jr. | QB | New Mexico

Jamal Woods | DT | Illinois

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Ryan Baker | LB | University of British Columbia

Quinton Barrow | OL | Grand Valley State

Daniel Bell | LB | Mount Allison

Greg Bell | RB | San Diego State

Brendan Bordner | OL | Florida Atlantic

Shemar Bridges | WR | Fort Valley State

Luke Brubacher | DL | Wilfrid Laurier

Nik Constantinou | ST | Texas A&M

Nathaniel Dumoulin Duguay | OL | Laval

Harrison Frost | QB | West Georgia

Smoke Harris | WR | Louisiana Tech

Mario Kendricks | DL | Virginia Tech

Reece Martin | DL | Mount Allison

Trevon Mason | DL | Arizona

Camren McDonald | WR | Florida State

Robert Panabaker | DB | Western University

Jayden Price | DB | North Dakota State

Jevoni Robinson | TE | Barry University

Taulia Tagovailoa | QB | Maryland

Destin Talbert | DB | North Dakota State

D.Q. Thomas | LB | Middle Tennessee State

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Tyshon Blackburn | DB | Alberta

John Bosse | OL | Calgary

Isaac Darkangelo | LB | Illinois

Tyson Hergott | DL | Waterloo

Ralph Holley | DL | Western Michigan

Mark Milton | DB | Baylor

Kevin Mital | WR | Laval

Derek Parish | DL | Houston

Makai Polk | WR | Mississippi State

Anthony Vandal | OL | Sherbrooke

Jordan Williams | DL | Virginia Tech

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Andrew Chatfield | DL | Oregon State

Adrian Frye | DB | Texas Tech

Khalan Laborn | RB | Marshall

Nick Mardner | WR | Auburn

Andre Miller | WR | Maine

Daniel Okpoko | DT | San Diego State

Dawson Pierre | DB | Concordia

Kalil Pimpleton | WR | Central Michigan

Eli Stove | WR | Auburn

Bennett Williams | DB | Oregon

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Jose Barbon | WR | Temple

Geoffrey Cantin-Arku | LB | Memphis

Bryce Cosby | DB | Ball State

K.D. Davis | LB | North Texas

Josh Donovan | OT | Arizona

Theo Grant | OL | Queen's

Arthur Hamlin | DB | Colgate

Philippe Lemieux-Cardinal | DL | Montreal

Jacob Mason | FB | McMaster

Antonio Moultrie | DL | Miami

Charleston Rambo | WR | Miami

Donald Ventrelli | OL | North Dakota

