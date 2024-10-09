10.9.2024: North Carolina FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights
October 9, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video
Rodrigo da Costa and Evan Conway scored in either half as North Carolina FC took a 2-0 victory against FC Tulsa at WakeMed Soccer Park to move above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference with three games to play in the regular season.
