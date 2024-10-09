Sports stats



USL Super League

10.9.2024: North Carolina FC vs. FC Tulsa - Game Highlights

October 9, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL) YouTube Video


Rodrigo da Costa and Evan Conway scored in either half as North Carolina FC took a 2-0 victory against FC Tulsa at WakeMed Soccer Park to move above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference with three games to play in the regular season.

• Discuss this story on the USL Super League message board...

USL Super League Stories from October 9, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central