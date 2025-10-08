10.04.2025: Detroit City FC vs North Carolina FC - Game Highlights

Jeciel Cedeño and Ates Diouf scored either side of halftime to lead Detroit City FC to a 2-0 victory against North Carolina FC at Keyworth Stadium to break a three-game losing streak for Le Rouge as they battle for a fourth consecutive trip to the USL Championship Playoffs.







