SwampDogs Stopped Short by Marlins

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville SwampDogs (30-21) dropped their third straight game in a 7-5 loss at the hands of the Morehead City Marlins (23-26) on Tuesday night at "The Swamp."

The SwampDogs wasted no time putting runs on the board, plating three runs in the 1st inning. Andrew Henrickson (East Carolina) started the scoring with a base hit to plate Austin Edgette (Bloomsburg). Jayson Newman (Cal State Northridge) plated his league leading 48th run of the season as Jameel Edney (Bloomsburg) scored on a base knock. The SwampDogs would add another run on an error by Morehead City second baseman Steven Taylor (Mercer) off the bat of Jonathan Allen (San Francisco) that scored Henrickson to put the Dogs up on the Fish 3-0 after 1 inning.

Morehead City would tie things up at 3 in the top of the fifth inning, but the SwampDogs wouldn't let the tie last long.

Jayson Newman drove home his second run of the night on a RBI single that scored Edney, followed by a double down the left field line from Trent Franson (TCU) which brought home Henrickson and put the SwampDogs back on top by a score of 5-3.

The Marlins, though, would mount a rally in the 6th inning to put the Marlins ahead for good with four runs highlighted by Mark Castellucci (Montevallo) single that scored two for Morehead City and helped secure a 7-5 lead that would be preserved by strong pitching by Marlins' relievers Cody Boydstun (Longwood) and Will Matthiessen (Stanford) with Boydstun picking up the win in three innings of relief to improve to (2-0) and Boydstun notching his second save of the season to extend the SwampDogs skid to three games.

