Suns Bounce Back in Extras, Beat Blues

News Release

The Pittsfield Suns (9-8) shook off the losing streak with an high-scoring affair against the Bristol Blues (7-9), winning in extras 13-11

As the ball game was tied after the ninth, The Suns scored three in the tenth with an RBI single for Sean Phelan, RBI base-knock from Alex Parkos, and an RBI double by Andre Marrero. Those would put the Suns up 13-10 headed to the bottom of the tenth.

The Blues would try to mount a rally in the home half, but only collected a run off a 6-4-3 double play. Suns would win 13-11

Brian Rodriguez (1-1) got the win. Tommy Curtin (0-1) was given the loss. Craig Lacey collected his fourth save of the season

The Elser Animal Control Pest Player of the Game went to Andre Marrero, who went 3-5 with two doubles, two RBI, a stolen base, and a walk

The Pittsfield Suns travel tomorrow to Hanover Insurance Park at Fitton Field to take on the Worcester Bravehearts.

