SOUNDERS FC TO FACE HOUSTON DYNAMO IN WESTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP

News Release

SEATTLE, WASH. - Sounders FC's opponent for the Western Conference Championship has been determined following the Houston Dynamo's 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers earlier this evening. Fourth-seeded Houston now advances to the Conference Championship to face second-seeded Seattle.

The Conference Championship is a two-match, aggregate-goal series, with the better-seeded club hosting the second leg of play. Under this format, Sounders FC is set to face Houston in Texas on Tuesday, November 21 (7:00 p.m. PT / FOX Sports 1) at BBVA Compass Stadium before hosting the Dynamo at CenturyLink Field on Thursday, November 30 (7:30 p.m. PT / ESPN).

Single-match tickets for the Rave Green's November 30 Conference Championship home match go on sale starting tomorrow - Monday, November 6 - at 10:00 a.m. PT, and are available via SoundersFC.com/Playoffs and the CenturyLink Field box office.

