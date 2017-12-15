Huntsville\\"s Sy Nutkevitch Named STX Player of the Month

News Release

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) today announced Sy Nutkevitch of the Huntsville Havoc is the STX Player of the Month for October/November.

Nutkevitch scored eight goals, including four game-winners, added seven assists and was +9 as he recorded at least one point in each of the nine games he played.

In addition to posting five multi-point outings, the Montreal, QC native scored a goal in six consecutive games to start the season.

Now in his second season with the Havoc, Nutkevitch currently leads the SPHL in game-winning goals (four) and plus-minus rating (tied, +11), while ranking second in points (19) and goals (tied, eight). He is also riding a streak that has seen him record a point in each of Huntsville's first 11 games.

Also Nominated: Josh Harris, Birmingham (5 gp, 4g, 1 ppg), Tomas Sholl, Evansville (4-1-0, 2.00 gaa, .938 save%), Jake Hauswirth, Fayetteville (14 gp, 6g, 18a, 4 ppg, shg), Zoltan Hetenyi, Knoxville (6-3-1, 3.58 gaa, .918 save%), Daniel Gentzler, Macon (13 gp, 3g, 15a, +7, 2 gwg), Derek Sutliffe, Mississippi (11 gp, 6g, 7a, +8, shg), Garrett Milan, Pensacola (11 gp, 4g, 10a, +9, shg), Dave Pszenyczny, Peoria (12 gp, 2g, 11a, +5, ppg, gwg) and Steve Mele, Roanoke (11 gp, 1g, 14a).

