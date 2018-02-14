Heat Acquire Centerman Colin Smith from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

February 14, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Stockton, Calif. - The Stockton Heat, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, have acquired center Colin Smith from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in exchange for left wing Joseph Cramarossa. Both players are on one-year, American Hockey League contracts.

Smith, 24, is in his fifth season as a pro having spent time with the Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs organizations, before signing with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this offseason. Having compiled 314 AHL games, Smith has a career total of 59 goals and 127 assists for 186 points, 18 of which have come while with the Penguins this season. A prolific junior scorer with the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL, Smith followed up an 85-point season that saw him drafted by Colorado in the seventh round, with a 106-point season in his final junior season before turning pro in 2013-14.

