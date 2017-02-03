Fejes and Sparks Return Against Komets

February 3, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





TUCSON, AZ- The Tucson Roadrunners, AHL affiliate of the Rapid City Rush, announced today that forwards Hunter Fejes and Lindsay Sparks are headed back to the Rush. They will be in the lineup tonight against the Fort Wayne Komets.

Sparks has been with the Roadrunners since December 7th. The 5'9", 180-pound forward played in 22 games with Tucson, and registered a goal and 3 assists for 4 points. His best stretch with the team came between January 7th and 13th, where he went on a three-game point streak. At the time of his departure, Sparks was the leading scorer on the Rush roster, scoring 11 goals with 14 assists for 25 points in 22 games.

Fejes returns from his second recall to the Roadrunners this season, and was called back up with Sparks. The 6'1", 192-pound rookie forward notched a goal and 3 assists for 4 points as well, but did so in 17 games with Tucson. At the time of his departure from the Rush, Fejes appeared in 19 games with the Rush, and recorded 5 goals with 6 assists and 11 points.

The Rush road trip concludes this weekend tonight against the Fort Wayne Komets (6 p.m. MST), and Saturday against the Quad City Mallards (6:05 p.m. MST). When the Rush come back home, they will take on the defending champion Allen Americans in a three-game set, starting Wednesday night on February 8th. The second game of the series, February 10th, is our 9th Annual "Pink at the Rink" showdown brought to you by SHE 106.3, which, since the organization's inception, has been our way of doing our part in the fight against breast cancer. The Rush will once again don specialty pink jerseys, sponsored by ASI, which will be auctioned off after the game, with a portion of those proceeds going to the Cancer Care institute. Heading into this ninth edition of the game, the Rush are approaching $300,000 of total donations that STAYS LOCAL in our community of Rapid City for cancer care and research alike. Come out on February 10th to welcome the Rush back home, and help contribute to the battle against such an insidious disease. Call 716-7825 for more information.

