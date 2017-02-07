Cardinals Date Night Package Is Perfect for Valentine's Day

February 7, 2017 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release





Springfield, MO - This Valentine's Day, give the gift of Cardinals Baseball and much, much more with the brand-new Springfield Cardinals Date Night Package. The Date Night Package is available right now through 5pm on Tuesday, February 28.

The Cardinals Date Night Package includes:

Two Dugout Box seats to any Springfield Cardinals home game in June, 2017

Your choice of two Cardinals Wine Glasses, Pint Glasses or Glass Beer Steins to cheers with your Valentine

Two Red Cardinals Caps so you and your date can root on the Cardinals in style

One Cardinals Fleece Blanket - perfect for snuggling!

One voucher for an on-field photo with the Cardinals Mascot, Louie, before a home game in June, 2017

All for just $50

There are a limited number of Cardinals Date Night Packages available, so click the link below or call the Front Office at (417) 863-0395 to order yours right away.

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.