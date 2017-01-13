Bisons Announce Promotions for 30th Season Celebration at Coca-Cola Field

For three decades, Coca-Cola Field has been Western New York's and Southern Ontario's destination for the absolute best sport and family entertainment experience and value. With another Opening Day at the ballpark only 83 days away, the Buffalo Bisons today released their 2017 Promotional Schedule that includes a year-long celebration of the '30th Season of Coca-Cola Field.

"Whether it's that first Opening Day in 1988, seeing Bartolo Colon's no-hitter in 1997 or maybe just spending a fridaynightbash! © with friends and family, we all have so many tremendous memories of the good times we've shared at Coca-Cola Field," said Mike Buczkowski, Vice President/General Manager of the Bisons. "We're very much looking forward to paying tribute all season long to the many great players, personalities, games and events that have made this ballpark so special over the last 30 years."

The 30th season in downtown Buffalo begins on Opening Day, Thursday, April 6 against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (2:05 p.m.). Each of the Herd's 71 home games in 2017 will contain special tributes to the milestone season, while the team has planned a special '30th Season Celebration Night' on their August 30 game against Pawtucket. The team has also added Championship Banner Replicas as giveaways on May 30, July 30 and August 30 to commemorate the team's three titles in 1997, 1998 and 2004 while the first 3,000 fans in attendance on June 15 will receive a special Coca-Cola Field Replica giveaway.

The 2017 season will also contain many of the fan-favorite events that have made Coca-Cola Field a great destination for family fun. The 10th Annual Star Wars Night, presented by Alfred State College, is June 3 while the 23rd Annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus returns on July 3. Superhero Night swoops in to save the day on August 26 and Fan Appreciation Night closes out the summer at the ballpark on August 31.

A staple for all 30 years of the ballpark is the fridaynightbash! © series, presented by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino. Get the weekend started early with great fridaynightbash! © themes like One Hit Wonder Night (May 19), Bull Durham Night (June 16), Saved by the Bell Night (July 14) and Family Campout Night (July 28). In all, there are 11 fridaynightbash! © games with fireworks and a total of 20 Fireworks Nights in 2017.

Other fun ballpark traditions set to return include Blue Jays Weekend, presented by Samuel Son & Co. Inc. on May 20-21, the 10th annual Bisons' Mystery Ball Night on August 16, School Kids Day, presented by Alfred State College and NY's 529 College Savings Program, on June 1 and Back to School Day with Celery Lunchbox Giveaway on August 20. Play Catch Under the Lights/Logo Baseball Giveaway is set for June 18.

The Bisons will host a special Stand Up to Cancer Night, presented by WNY MRI, on July 29 and the team has expanded their popular Dog Day to include two days for your canine companions; May 6 and August 28. Among the events new to the lineup are an Oven Mitt Giveaway on June 4, '80s Night on June 17, the Atomic Wing Bobblehead Giveaway on June 28 and Princess Day on July 16.

