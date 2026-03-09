XCLSV Media Named Exclusive Official Affiliate Marketing Partner of Major League Rugby

NEW JERSEY - XCLSV Media, LLC, a sports betting and iGaming affiliate marketing agency, today announced it has entered into a landmark partnership agreement with Major League Rugby, LLC (MLR), designating XCLSV as the exclusive Official Affiliate Marketing Partner of Major League Rugby for sportsbook, daily fantasy sports (DFS), and prediction market activities across all legal U.S. and Canadian markets.

The agreement grants XCLSV exclusive authority to identify, negotiate, and manage affiliate relationships with licensed gaming operators on MLR's behalf, and to execute all on-the-ground fan acquisition campaigns and activations connected to any direct operator sponsorships the League pursues.

Under the terms of the deal, XCLSV will develop and deploy a comprehensive suite of Partnership Activities, including gameday activations at MLR home venues in legal markets, player and influencer ambassador programs, digital and social media campaigns, community watch parties, and integrated betting and prediction market content across MLR's broadcast and owned media platforms.

"This partnership puts XCLSV at the center of one of the most exciting growth stories in North American sports. Major League Rugby is building real momentum, and we're here to connect that audience to the best gaming and prediction market experiences available - with full-stack activations that actually move the needle."

- Zaire, Founder & CEO, XCLSV Media

"XCLSV is the premier player in this space as they bring the expertise and resources that goes beyond simply driving results, ensuring our passionate fans can engage with the best gaming and prediction markets in the world to heighten their experience with our league. I'm thrilled to have them come on board as a partner for Major League Rugby as we head into 2026 and look to continue to grow the sport in the U.S."

- Lucas Reid, CRO, Major League Rugby

The partnership structure reflects XCLSV's new-age affiliate model - combining creator-driven content, ambassador activations, and CRM infrastructure - to deliver measurable fan acquisition outcomes for operators and leagues alike. Revenue sharing terms will be formalized in a separate addendum following XCLSV's initial gaming partner negotiations and activation cost analysis, with payments tied directly to qualified depositing customers (QDCs) and net gaming revenue generated through Partnership Activities.

ABOUT XCLSV MEDIA

XCLSV Media is a sports betting and iGaming affiliate marketing agency specializing in fan acquisition, operator partnerships, and on-the-ground activations. With deep expertise in sportsbook, DFS, and prediction market ecosystems, XCLSV combines creator-driven content, ambassador programs, and CRM infrastructure to deliver measurable results for partners and operators alike. Headquartered in New Jersey, XCLSV operates across all legal U.S. markets. Learn more at xclsvmedia.com.







