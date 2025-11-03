WPBL Announces Details for Inaugural Player Draft

Published on November 3, 2025 under Women's Professional Baseball League (WPBL) News Release







For the first time in history, women's professional baseball players will hear their names called in a Draft. The inaugural WPBL Draft will be more than just a list of picks, it will be the moment when the league's four founding teams take shape.

The Prospect Pool

The journey to this point began months ago. 600+ players from 10 different countries attended open tryouts in August at Nationals Park, home to MLB's Washington Nationals. From that pool along with official video submissions, the league compiled its first official draft-eligible list of more than 120 players, representing the most talented women's baseball players in the world today.

Draft Format

The Draft will be completed in six rounds, with each of the four teams selecting five players per round. That means 20 players are chosen in each round, 120 players total.

To ensure competitive balance, the Draft will operate in a snake-order format: the team that picks last in one turn will pick first in the next. The initial draft order will be determined by random draw.

What It Means for the Teams

At the end of the Draft, each team will have drafted 30 players. The format is designed to give all four teams an equal opportunity to build a competitive and balanced squad.

Names to Watch

Among the eligible players, a few standouts have already caught national attention. Kelsie Whitmore, a trailblazer who has competed against men at the professional level, is expected to be a centerpiece talent. Mo'ne Davis, once the face of youth baseball in America, is now poised to make her comeback story on the professional stage. And Ashton Lansdell, a rising star in women's baseball, brings athleticism and leadership which can make her a coveted pick.

How Fans Can Follow Along

Fans can watch the Draft live on WPBL's Instagram, TikTok and YouTube channels. They can also follow the action and live results on the WPBL's website and on X. Fans will have multiple ways to be part of history as the first players are drafted into the WPBL.

What Comes Next

Once the Draft is complete, the newly assembled teams will begin preparing for the inaugural season. For the athletes, it will mean competing alongside-and against- the best players in the world. For fans, it's the start of a new tradition: professional women's baseball at a level never seen before.







Women's Professional Baseball League Stories from November 3, 2025

WPBL Announces Details for Inaugural Player Draft - WPBL

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.