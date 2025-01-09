Worcester Bravehearts to Host 2025 Futures League All-Star Game at Polar Park

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Bravehearts and Worcester Red Sox have announced today that the City of Worcester will host the 2025 Futures League All-Star Game. The game will be played on July 22 at Polar Park, marking the first time in league history that the event takes place in an active Minor League Baseball park.

"We are extremely excited for the City of Worcester to be the host of the 2025 Futures League All-Star Game," said Bravehearts President, Matt Vaccaro. "We are grateful for the development of our partnership with the WooSox, and community events like this are what we envisioned from the beginning. This game will shine a spotlight on the teams, players, and staff members from across the Futures League."

The All-Star Experience will feature a Home Run Derby on Monday, July 21 at Fitton Field at the College of the Holy Cross, followed by the Futures League All-Star Game which will take place on Tuesday, July 22.

A two-day pass for access to all All-Star Experience festivities will be $20 and includes admission to both events. The festivities on Tuesday, July 22 will include a Shrewsbury Post 397 American Legion game in the afternoon. 2025 marks the 100th Anniversary of American Legion Baseball, so the game at Polar Park will also serve as a celebration of that milestone.

"A highlight of 2024 has been the creation of this new relationship with the Bravehearts and the Vaccaro family," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "From our announcement in the clubhouse in February to welcoming the players to Polar Park in May to conducting community clinics in July to their support of our WooSox Foundation Honors Gala in December, we have begun a collaboration that is filled with promise. Now, the honor of hosting the All-Star Game takes our partnership with the Bravehearts to a new and inspiring level. We thank the Vaccaros for their commitment to community baseball."

The Bravehearts last hosted the All-Star Game in 2016 at Fitton Field and drew a then-record crowd of 4,319. The Futures League believes that this will be an incredible showcase of young talent in a professional baseball environment.

"The entire league is excited to showcase our best players at Polar Park this summer," said Futures League Commissioner, Joe Paolucci. "We intend to bring a great fan experience to this first-class facility and show the Worcester community what we are all about."

The Worcester Bravehearts have also announced that all season ticket holders for the 2025 season will get a free all-access pass to the Home Run Derby and All-Star Game festivities. The team will offer individual Home Run Derby-only tickets for $15. Both season tickets and All-Star Game tickets are now available at worcesterbravehearts.com or by calling the team's office at 508-438-3773.

