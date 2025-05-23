Wisconsin Windigo sold and relocated to the Brookfield, Wisconsin

May 23, 2025 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Wisconsin Windigo News Release







The North American Hockey League (NAHL) has announced that its Board of Governors has approved the transfer of ownership of the Wisconsin Windigo membership and its relocation to Brookfield, Wisconsin for the 2025-2026 season.

The new ownership group features leaders who are passionate about hockey and helping to develop players to the next level of their playing careers. The ownership is led by Greg Copeland, owner of The Ponds at Brookfield Ice Arena. Under Copeland's leadership, The Ponds of Brookfield has become a top-tier facility, allowing future generations of athletes to have the opportunity to develop their skills.

Alongside Copeland, Matt Roadhouse joins the ownership of the Wisconsin Windigo. Roadhouse has extensive experience developing, identifying, and recruiting top talent. He currently serves as the Director of Scouting for the Windigo. Under his leadership, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the team's future.

Rounding out as the final member of the Wisconsin Windigo ownership is Tan Lo, founding partner of the Barrett Lo Visionary Development. Lo has played a critical role in leading the company's growth and success as one of the top real estate development firms in Wisconsin. Lo's ability to identify and execute development projects that positively impact communities while driving economic growth is what makes him an expert in his field.

"We deeply appreciate the passionate Eagle River community and owners for their unwavering support, which built the Wisconsin Windigo into a thriving, beloved team. We're committed to honoring this legacy as we begin our new chapter, ¬Â said Greg Copeland, District 5 Sports Group Hockey Club, LLC. "We're incredibly excited to bring the Windigo to Southeastern Wisconsin, and believe this move will not only elevate the profile of hockey in the region, but also create tremendous opportunities for young people to engage with the sport. We can't wait to welcome families and new fans to our games, fostering a vibrant hockey culture."

The team will play their home games out of The Ponds of Brookfield Ice Arena which features seating for 2,000 spectators and has become a premiere hockey destination. The facility features an NHL-sized ice sheet and has undergone notable renovations including new dasher boards and seamless glass, improved lighting and sound, a new floor system, and a cutting-edge chiller package ensuring high-quality ice conditions year-round. The renovations do not stop there, more improvements are on the way with an expansion project of a new and larger team locker room, dedicated workout space, and a team meeting room.

The city of Brookfield, Wisconsin is located in the Greater Milwaukee area and features a population of 40,000. The community shows a significant local base of youth hockey players and is supported with a strong hockey culture.

"We would like to thank the Windigo for all that they have done to develop great young men in the community and hockey players on the ice in Eagle River. The ownership group and organization has been nothing but first class, ¬Â said NAHL Commissioner and President Mark Frankenfeld. "We are very excited for the future. The move to The Ponds at Brookfield Ice Arena will expand on what the Windigo started and we look forward to continued exceptional player experience, development, and advancement in their new home. ¬Â

Copper Island Hockey Club releases the following statement regarding the sale of the Wisconsin Windigo.

"Our ownership group is grateful for the support we received from many fans, billets, and sponsors, in Eagle River and the surrounding community over the past three seasons. We are proud to have won two regular season Midwest Division championships, won a Robertson Cup Midwest Division playoff championship, and have compiled a regular season record of 119 wins, 47 losses, and 13 overtime/shootout losses over the past three years. More importantly, we are very proud of the fact that 32 Windigo players received NCAA Division-I commitments. The Windigo also produced 2023-24 NAHL MVP Max Martin and had several players earn first or second-team all-star status, player of the month awards, and player of the week awards. It is with mixed emotions that we embark on this transition. We feel it is in the best interest of the organization moving forward that the reins be turned over to a new ownership group such that the team can be re-located to a facility capable of supporting the players and staff in an environment conducive to the further development of the players and success of the franchise. We are pleased to have found a group of individuals who share our passion for hockey and are committed to providing the best possible experience and opportunity for young athletes looking to develop both as hockey players and productive members of society. We are pleased to bring the NAHL to Brookfield and an entire community that will be supportive of junior hockey. ¬Â

The Wisconsin Windigo will continue to be a part of the NAHL's Midwest Division during the upcoming 2025-2026 season. The team will be one of eight teams: Anchorage Wolverines (Anchorage, AK), Chippewa Steel (Chippewa Falls, WI), Fairbanks Ice Dogs (Fairbanks, AK), Janesville Jets (Janesville, WI), Kenai River Brown Bears (Soldotna, AK), Minnesota Wilderness (Cloquet, MN), and Springfield Jr. Blues (Springfield, IL).







