Wild West Rodeo in Montana - Salina Liberty vs Billings Outlaws 43-37

Friday night, the Billings Outlaws hosted the Salina Liberty. Heading into the game, Salina was fresh off their first victory of the season against the Oregon Lightning. On the other side of the field, the Billings Outlaws were coming off back-to-back losses to the Albany Firebirds. The Outlaws needed to get back to their winning ways while the Liberty wanted to continue their win streak.

In recent weeks, Salina turned to a new quarterback, which helped change the pace of their offense. The Outlaws have decided to turn over the quarterback duties from Braden Wingle to veteran Danny Southwick. With two new quarterbacks, both teams are looking to change the pace and control the game in their favor. For Salina, a win over the West Division leaders would be a huge step in turning the season around. Billings, on the other hand, can get back to above .500 and return to their dominant form.

The game was loaded with fireworks. With back-and-forth lead changes all game long, this is the type of game fans expect in the league. Both teams' offenses were firing on all cylinders, but one team managed to seal the deal late.

Game Recap

The Salina Liberty started out with a quick punch. Javin Kilgo found Malik Honeycutt for a huge gain. Salina was methodical and pushed the ball down to the goal line, with Tracy Brooks finishing off the drive. With the new quarterback change, Southwick was not able to convert the Outlaws' first series, going four and out, giving the Liberty prime field position. With the strong field position, the Liberty grabbed a field goal and gave them an early lead. With a deuce off the kickoff, the Billings Outlaws sat in a 12-0 hole. Needing to find something, Southwick found Jevon Frett for a huge gain.

Out of the quarter, Southwick quickly fired it to Caleb Brewer to convert the first score of the evening for Billings. The Outlaws started to build momentum, creating a spark with Justice King, who sniped an interception. Southwick started to heat up, using the boundary to pick up multiple chunk plays down the field. Again, Frett and Soutwick linked up, grabbing the first lead of the game. With a huge gain off the kickoff, the Liberty were not able to push it in and settled for a field goal. Jevon Frett broke loose deep but stumbled and was taken out of the game. With seconds left on the clock, Southwick was looking to grab a late half touchdown, but fired it into RJ Jarrett's chest for an interception. Ending the half with a Salina 15-14 advantage.

Billings' halftime adjustments seemed to half worked, because Keith Nemasango got out of the backfield and powered his way into the endzone. Billings pulled a rabbit out of the hat and went with an onside kick; however, with a penalty, Salina got the ball with great field position. Brooks took the handoff and found his way in for his second touchdown of the night. The Liberty again held tough and stalled out the Outlaws' offense. With all the momentum shifting in the Liberty's favor, Salina stuffed in another rushing touchdown. Moving down to the goal line, Caleb Brewer flew in from 15 yards off the line to rush in an easy touchdown. Deuces going wild, the Outlaws took the lead with the extra two points.

With no time at all, Kilgo rocketed a shot to Dezmon Epps to steal the lead right back. In a flash, three plays in, Caleb Brewer streaked down to the corner of the endzone and hauled in a touchdown. Neither team seemed to have an answer for the offenses. Salina ripped a dart into Tracy Brooks again grabbed the lead. With a chance to seal the game with a safety, Salina challenged the play and lost. Trying to move the ball deep, Danny Southwick threw a deep ball to which was picked off by Kyle Chandler. The Outlaws made a crucial late stop to give them the ball right at half. With a first down sitting near the endzone, Billings took multiple shots at a touchdown before throwing an interception to end the game. Salina walked out of Montana with a 43-37 win.

Impact players

The Liberty came in with a plan to feed Tracy Brooks. Coach O'Niel found ways to get him open and let him work. Finishing with four touchdowns, Brooks was the star of the show. Billings had no answer for him. Catching passes, running the rock, and being an all-around weapon, Brooks carried Salina to victory.

Before his injury, Jevon Frett was a problem for the Liberty defense. He had multiple huge catches and collected two touchdowns before leaving the field. Caleb Brewer picked up right where Frett left off, grabbing two touchdowns of his own.

The Billings Outlaws fell to 2-3 on the season with the win. While the Salina Liberty improved to 2-4. Both teams will be on the road next week, with the Outlaws traveling to Southwest Kansas and the Liberty flying across the country to take on the AF1 leaders, the Albany Firebirds. Fans can catch all the AF1 action on EVERGREENNOW or VICESPORTS all season long.

