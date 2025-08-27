Why Water?: CFL X World Vision

Published on August 27, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL) YouTube Video







Water is life. It fuels CFL players on the field, and it fuels families in Kenya as they grow, learn and thrive. But in Taveta, 3 out of 4 families still don't have access to safe water. That's why CFL players teamed up with World Vision. They walked alongside families in the community of Mahoo, carrying the same heavy jerry cans and experiencing firsthand the strength it takes just to collect water each day. Together, we can change the game. Clean water means more kids in class, stronger families and brighter futures. That's a victory that reaches far beyond the field.

Are you in? Join the movement.

#WaterIsLife #RhythmsOfChange #CFL







Canadian Football League Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.