Who Will Finish Fifth and Have to Run the Playoff Gauntlet?

Published on September 9, 2025 under Canadian Premier League (CPL) YouTube Video







With six weeks to go in the regular season, Cavalry, Halifax and York will be battling it out for the coveted third spot in the table... and to avoid having to run the gauntlet from fifth place

We broke down each team's chances on the CPL Newsroom, presented by Volkswagen

FULL SEGMENT: https://youtu.be/-M2Fq8IXCHo







Canadian Premier League Stories from September 9, 2025

Our Next Home Match Is this Weekend âš1/2 - Cavalry FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.