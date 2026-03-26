What It Takes to Build a Complete MASL Roster: Soccer Signa

Published on March 26, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) YouTube Video







Welcome back to Soccer Signal, the Major Arena Soccer League's newest analysis series, breaking down the indoor game from both sides of the glass: the analytical press box and the technical coaching floor.

In episode six, hosts Joseph Reina and Mark Litton discuss roster construction, break down the roles and responsibilities behind each position, and build their own 16-man rosters using players from around the league. During the show's third segment, Numbers and Nuance, the pair breaks down three potential matchups they'd love to see in the playoffs.

This episode also features an exclusive interview with Utica City FC General Manager and Interim Head Coach Tommy Tanner, who discusses the positives he's taking away from this year, how his coaching search is going, and what the team's roster will look like next season







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from March 26, 2026

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