What Does It Take to Close out a Win in the MASL?: Soccer Signal

Welcome to the first episode of Soccer Signal, the Major Arena Soccer League's newest analysis series, breaking down the indoor game from both sides of the glass: the analytical press box and the technical coaching floor.

Hosts Joseph Reina and Mark Litton discuss how winning teams protect late leads, exploring the tactics, decision-making, and in-game adjustments that lead to wins. Using advanced data and league-wide trends, Joe and Mark add critical context to the results fans see every week.

This episode also features an exclusive interview with Baltimore Blast Head Coach David Bascome, offering firsthand insight into his team's approach to games at home and on the road, what he looks for in a defender, and what would constitute a successful season for the Blast.







