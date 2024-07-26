Western Conference Final Preview: Seattle vs Dallas

In Sunday's Western Conference Final, postseason first-timers the Dallas Jackals will visit two-time champions the Seattle Seawolves at Starfire Sports Complex.

In two regular-season meetings, each side has won one and lost one.

Both the Week 6 and Week 12 games were close encounters, and the two teams' upcoming encounter promises to be fascinating.

Coming into the Playoffs, the Dallas Jackals had the fewest wins and the most losses of any team.

Traveling to the Houston SaberCats, who have the most victories and the fewest defeats, looked like a tall order for Agustin Cavalieri's men.

But what followed was nothing short of brilliant.

From start to finish at SaberCats Stadium, the Jackals relentlessly pursued and pressured their hosts.

Tries for Ronan Foley, Tomas Cubilla, Juan Dee Oliver, Jason Tidwell, and Connor Winchester contributed to Dallas' 34-22 win in their first-ever knockout game.

With three weeks to stew on their loss to the same opposition in Week 18 before the international break, a positive result left the squad buoyant on Saturday night.

"We were pretty stoked," Dallas' Juan Dee Oliver smiled.

"It was our first game ever in the Playoffs, so we were pretty happy to win over a top seed like Houston.

"Three weeks before that, we played Houston in the final game before the Playoffs.

"The weeks we had off made our team so much stronger.

"Going into the Playoff week and getting our boys back from Canada and the US made us so much tighter.

"We knew that if we did everything right, we stood a chance.

"Everyone out there has been doubting us, especially with the percentages we are given.

"It was our first time in the Playoffs, but we wanted to show that we are here to stay and not just to play one game."

Seattle's path to hosting the Western Conference Final saw them tested against a stern San Diego Legion team.

Finishing 30-28, there were tries scored by Duncan Matthews, Rhyno Herbst, and Pago Haini, while the boot of Mack Mason got Allen Clarke's team over the finish line.

Battling hard against a Legion team capable of grinding down an opponent, the win showed great grit and determination.

Mason has been an influential figure all season at Starfire stadium and will be so again if his team wants to reach a fourth Championship Final.

"Quite relieved, to be honest," Mason said.

"San Diego are a quality team with classy players from one to 23. A bit of relief coming through and getting the win.

"We spoke about it in the week that San Diego scored most of their points in the last 20 throughout the season.

"Their bench for whatever reason have come on and had an impact throughout the season and we spoke about that.

"Our first 40 minutes were really good.

"We went in at 18-9 at half-time, which is not as many points as we would have liked, but we were very clinical in that first half and set a standard for the second half.

Oliver has certainly enjoyed his debut MLR season.

Arriving in Texas in the offseason from the Toyota Cheetahs, the scrum-half has quickly established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet at Choctaw Stadium.

His good form has paid off in dividends for the Jackals.

Finishing with a 2-14 record last season, the team attached the league with a newfound belief and resolve.

The side took another step forward last time out by tripling their wins, reducing their losses, and even gaining a draw.

Now, just one game separates the club from a place in the Championship Final and another rich chapter in a memorable season for all in Fort Worth.

"I am just sitting here and getting goosebumps thinking of that game," Oliver said.

"To have that focus of winning the plate and the final, we are not focusing on that right now; we are just focusing on Seattle.

"It would mean the world to us and our organisation. We have the confidence of last weekend's game, but we have to forget about Houston now.

"We had three weeks to prepare for Houston but a few days to prepare for Seattle.

"The big thing we are focusing on this weekend is being physical and matching their physicality.

"Seattle is a two-time champion, so we are definitely going to have our work cut out for us.

"It is not east going to Starfire, and you can't rock up thinking you will win. Going there is going to be a big challenge for us.

"We are going in as the underdogs, so we have nothing to lose, but everything to gain."

Since 2018, Seattle has established itself as MLR's most prolific Playoff side.

The team only missed the postseason once in 2021, and it is vying to reach the Championship Final for the first time since 2022.

Lifting the Shield is at the top of Mason's and the Seawolves' agenda.

"The reason I came to Seattle was to win a Championship," Mason said.

"It is an established and successful club, so for me personally, I came back to win a professional competition. We have got to get through this weekend-the Western Conference Final is a big deal-and then go on to the next one.

"For the team, it would be huge.

"We have worked too hard for too long in a weary winter for when the sun comes out to not take it all.

"We are chasing that title, and I know three other teams are doing that, too. We just have to show up on the day for 80 minutes.

"It is not spoken about, and everyone knows the expectations of this Seattle club.

"They have had a lot of success in the early years and made finals recently as well.

"But now it is a different crop and a different year; we just have to do it ourselves."

