West Point, Navy Lacrosse Coaches to Lead Green Beret Foundation and Navy SEAL Foundation Lacrosse Teams at Inaugural Stars and Stripes Classic

LOS ANGELES - The Premier Lacrosse League (PLL) powered by Ticketmaster today announced that Coach Joe Alberici from the United States Military Academy at West Point and Coach Joe Amplo from the United States Naval Academy lacrosse programs will coach the Green Beret Foundation and Navy SEAL Foundation lacrosse teams respectively in the inaugural Stars and Stripes Classic on September 2 at Gillette Stadium ahead of the PLL Cash App Quarterfinals.

Green Beret Foundation Coaching Staff:

Joe Alberici: Head Coach, Men's Lacrosse at the United States Military Academy at West Point

Bobby Benson: Men's Lacrosse Head Coach at Providence College

Navy SEAL Foundation Coaching Staff:

Joe Amplo: Head Coach, Men's Lacrosse at the United States Naval Academy

Rob Camposa: Lacrosse Operations at the United States Naval Academy

"It's no coincidence that Coach Alberici and Coach Amplo were US National Team coaches -- now they're leading the way for Army and Navy lacrosse," said Paul Rabil, co-founder and president of the PLL. "Their leadership, integrity and coaching styles foster a team culture that has represented the United States in championship form. It was an honor to compete for them, and I look forward to watching them work with our country's finest again at Gillette."

"Coaching a team of Green Beret veterans is a tremendous honor. My experience at the United States Military Academy at West Point has given me a deep appreciation for the dedication and resilience of our military," said Joe Albreci, men's lacrosse head coach at the United States Military Academy at West Point. "Bringing that experience to coaching Green Berets veterans on the lacrosse field is incredibly rewarding. These men exemplify the highest standards of leadership, teamwork, and resilience. I am thrilled to be part of an event that celebrates their dedication and brings attention to the invaluable work of the Green Beret Foundation."

"We are incredibly proud to have such distinguished coaches leading the teams for the Stars and Stripes Classic," said Mike Rabil, co-founder and CEO of the PLL. "Each of these coaches embodies the values of leadership, dedication, and excellence that are core to our mission at the PLL. Their involvement in this event not only elevates the level of competition but also highlights the deep connection between lacrosse and our nation's military academies."

"Having a chance to coach the Navy SEAL Foundation lacrosse team against the team of Green Beret veterans is very humbling," said Joe Amplo, US Naval Academy men's lacrosse head coach. "Since being at the Naval Academy, I have been blessed to be around so many great leaders, many of which serve in our Naval Special Warfare community. To help these men compete against other great warriors in a lacrosse game is a privilege I will cherish."

The Stars and Stripes Classic will be held at Gillette Stadium on Monday, September 2 at 1 pm ET ahead of the PLL Cash App Playoffs Quarterfinals and streaming on ESPN+. Tickets are on sale now at www.premierlacrosseleague.com/quarterfinals. Each ticket grants admittance to all three games.

